Lila Like Says Performing For Visually Impaired Students Is Her Best Show Of The Year

Students at the Salvation Army School For The Blind and Visually Impaired in Kingston, got a musical treat from Reggae singer Lila Ike, at their recent Christmas party.

The artiste made two Instagram posts of her activities at the school, in which she shared her experience with the youngsters, which included photographs and a video of the students clinging to her as she engaged them. The star herself was thrilled at the response of the children, who sang along with her word for word. In fact, she seemed as enchanted by the response and the love from the students as they were by her.

“I was asked to perform at Christmas party for the students at the Salvation Army school for the blind and it was a very beautiful experience. They hugged me so tightly, sang along to my songs and encouraged me to continue making music for them to sing along to,” the artiste noted on her Instagram page on Monday.

“I left that performance feeling very driven – it’s a true honor to have such young people interested and excited about what am doing. I felt very special .Thanks so much for having me…,” she added.

The Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired caters to the educational and vocational training of blind or visually impaired students.

The singer, who hails from the parish of Manchester, described the show with the children as being at the top of 2019 for her. “Best show all year. Love these lovelies,” she said.

Lila has had an astounding year in 2019, musically. She made a performance at Reggae Sumfest in July, went to Europe for a sound system tour, spanning Belgium, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Italy, Germany, and Spain and was added to the slew of Jamaican stars representing the PUMA sportswear brand several weeks ago.

She also appeared at Dubai’s annual footwear, music, art and lifestyle festival Sole DXB in early December.