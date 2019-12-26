Davido Explains Why He Curved Megan Thee Stallion On Stage

Davido says his hot boy days are over which explains why he curved Megan Thee Stallion on stage.

Megan Thee Stallion solidified herself as an international player on Sunday night as she performed for screaming fans in Lagos. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was in the Nigerian capital as part of the Flytime Music Festival and brought the heat on the final day of the three-day celebration. While Megan is a big name on her own — especially in the States — she is less popular on the African continent and so brought up local musician, Davido, on stage to join her. The “Blow My Mind” singer was actually born in Atlanta as David Adeleke but moved to his parents’ home country as a young child.

While on stage, the 27-year-old performed his track “Risky,” which includes the lyrics, “Jiggle up your body, let me see your waistline.” Megan chose to take the song literally and do just that by pulling out some sexy dance moves and trying to grind on Davido as he sang. But as footage from the concert shows, the Lagos star wasn’t into it. Davido avoided Megan’s stallion and kept playing to the crowds while keeping his distance from the 24-year-old.

Although it may have appeared awkward — and we doubt Megan felt all that flattered — the decision was likely based on Davido’s status as a taken man. The singer proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, in September. The pair already have a son together — Davido’s third child — with their wedding date set for next year.

The crooner’s on-stage behavior drew respect from the Twitterverse, with many commending his decision — and some just teasing that he knows better than to anger a Nigerian woman!

The level of self control Davido displayed towards Megan is proof that as a married man, no matter how hot the girl is you can still back out or avoid it. It is possible. At that point just think about your sexy wife and children. DAVIDO has shown us the way! Chioma is blessed!? — Friday Lawani Esq. (@LAWANI_FRIDAY) December 23, 2019

A man that respects his woman! Davido a King, I stan. That space between them, na Chioma get am! ? https://t.co/ZTYW1jQdN3 — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 23, 2019

He remembered Chioma, man had to restrain himself. ? https://t.co/TF3CpvJrKM — Kiko (@Ibgreenson) December 23, 2019

In retrospect, we think Megan will be grateful. She has been linked to such a string of men of late that we hardly think she needs any cross-continental beef on her hands.