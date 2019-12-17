Cardi B and Offset Grows Their Family By Two This Christmas

Cardi B and Offset are now parents of three! Kind of.

The “I Like It” rapper became a mom in July 2018 when she gave birth to Kulture, her daughter with husband Offset from Migos. She had announced her pregnancy while performing on Saturday Night Live in April. Cardi B has often spoken about how much she loves being a mother, and with Kulture now a year and a half old, it would make sense that the hip hop artist would be thinking about expanding her little family.

She previously told ET Online, “I want to have more kids. Whatever my body can take, and I feel like I can take it. It’s so easy for people to be like, ‘Oh, I want four or five kids.’ But it’s like, ‘Can you really take that?'” Well, Cardi, may not be with child, but she is with puppies!

There are a few more little ones running around the Cephus household as Kulture has been joined by what appears to be a male and female Dalmatian puppy.

“2 NEW MEMBERS TO THE FAMILY…,” Offset wrote on the ‘gram. “NEED YOUR HELP NAMING THESE 2 BOY N GIRL.”

His followers responded with cute ideas like “SetOff and Bardi C”, Off and Set”, “Bonnie and Clyde”, “Dot and Spot”, and “Oreo and Snicker”. Offset’s fellow Migos member, Takeoff, suggested “Take and Qua” after himself and Quavo.

It’s sometimes said that couples decide to have another baby when going through relationship problems, so that could be the idea behind the addition of the dogs.

Cardi and Offset reconciled almost a year ago after splitting due to his infidelity. Just last week, the “Bad and Bougee” rapper’s social media accounts were hacked, making it appear as though he was cheating once again. Cardi stuck by her man and has since told Vogue that she and her husband both used their faith to overcome the difficult time and are working to treat each other and communicate better.