Chance the Rapper Canceled His 2020 Tour To Focus On His Family

Chance the Rapper has canceled his tour.

Following a mammoth year in which the “Do You Remember” rapper finally released his debut studio album, all fans wanted to do was celebrate and dance with him. That was the original plan. Chance the Rapper had announced The Big Tour, which would see him perform 35 shows. The first leg was set to run from September to December and include Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, before continuing in the new year. The reason behind the decision was so the 26-year-old could spend more time with his family.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work,” he wrote to fans on Instagram back in September. “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th.”

Sadly, when January 15, 2020, comes, Chance will not be hitting the road. Yesterday, the Grammy Award winner announced that the tour had officially been canceled in its entirety, once again citing family commitments.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” he told his fans on the ‘gram. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

We hope that Chance will be back with an even bigger and better tour in 2021.