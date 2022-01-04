Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty To Firearm Charge, Escapes Life Sentence

Pooh Shiesty has pleaded guilty to one charge of the federal robbery case for which he was facing possible life imprisonment.

The rapper attended court on January 5, where he entered the plea after almost two months of disclosing that he intended to plead guilty. The rapper is on the hook for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furthering of violent and drug-trafficking crimes.

As a result of his guilty plea, Pooh Shiesty is no longer facing a life sentence, and three other counts of the same charge have also been dropped, Rolling Stone quoted prosecutors as saying.

The 22-year-old Memphis rapper is being represented by celebrity lawyer Brad Cohen. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper’s guilty plea will see prosecutors suggesting no more than eight years in jail. Despite the prosecutors’ recommendations, the judge still has discretion in sentencing, and he may not choose to follow the recommendations, but that is unlikely to happen.

In the meantime, Pooh Shiesty is being held at Miami’s Federal Detention Center as he awaits trial for robbery and firearm case in relation to an incident that took place in October 2020.

Pooh Shiesty will not be allowed bond until that trial comes up and has been in jail since June for the incident. A date has not been announced yet for the trial. In that incident, the rapper is charged along with two others for allegedly shooting and robbing two persons they originally had invited to come to sell them weed and high-end sneakers.

Meanwhile, his Attorney explained the change in plea, saying, “We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case.”

In December, Shiesty had shared with fans that his state of mind was in a good place despite being locked up, and his spirit couldn’t be broken.

The “Back in Blood” rapper shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page with his fans.

“Ima Be Back In A Minute,” he opened his caption. “Won’t Be To Long Til I’m Free. I Love All My Fans And The Ones Who Still Supporting Me.”