Birdman Addresses Infamous Lil Wayne Kissing Photo & If He Stole Money From Artists

Lil Wayne and Birdman shocked fans when they were seen kissing in a photo in 2006. However, it’s all love and nothing romantic, according to the Cash Money honcho. Birdman explains that he regards his relationship with Lil Wayne as a father/son one.

The photo went viral in 2006 and has been the peak of many interviews in which other members of Cash Money were asked about the image and what led to it. Birdman is, however, speaking for the first time as he told the “Big Facts” podcast that at the time, he felt it might be the last time he saw Wayne, who he saw as a son.

“I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, ’cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever see me,” the Cash Money legend said about Weezy.

Birdman added that he stepped in the role of a father figure for Tunechi because he needed a father.

“I was his father when he didn’t have a father since he was 9 years old,” Birdman added about Wayne, who attempted suicide at age 12 and who often spoke of how troubling his early life was.

“And I love him like my own, and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him,” Birdman says.

Meanwhile, over the years, the relationship between Lil Wayne and Birdman was rocky and further deteriorated due to problems with Cash Money over unpaid money resulting in Lil Wayne filing a lawsuit. However, the pair has maintained a strong connection.

Birdman also spoke of who could be a proper rival for Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle- Wayne himself as he is unrivaled in the industry.

“Himself, Wayne versus Tunechi. He got too much s**t going on, he don’t need to touch that. Come on, brother — this is Tunechi,” he says.

Birdman also touted Lil Wayne’s massive success on the Billboard success and him surpassing Elvis Presley on the Hot 100 chart. Commercial success like those helped cemented Wayne as one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

Birdman had previously defended the kiss, which many fans thought was gay, while others suggested that Birdman was a sexual predator on the young artists in his label. He, however, dismissed the fan’s reactions in 2009.

Other rappers who worked with Cash Money, including Young Buck, had spoken about how Birdman, also known as Baby, was with other rappers. He noted, though, that there was nothing suspect beyond the affection shared between the men.