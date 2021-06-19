Bounty Killer Drops “Stop Light” Visual Off ‘King Of Kingston’ Album

Bounty Killer has dropped a brand new music video for his song “Stoplight.”

The track is one of the songs that will be featured on the Bounty Killer’s upcoming album King of Kingston. The Jay Will produced video debuted on YouTube on June 17. In the first 24 hours, it was viewed approximately 13,000 times. It was shot on location in Kingston, with the main scene set at the popular AC Hotel.

The video concept is one that tells a story. It opens with what seems to be a couple arriving at the hotel and being greeted by an employee. The employee offers to help the lady with her bags but is quickly blocked by her “boyfriend” (who is acting like a stoplight as per the song’s lyrics).

At the end of the video, we see the female checking out another man and asking her male companion to hook her up with him. He, however, says the guy is not interested in females, which we assume to be a lie as per the song’s lyrics. It is at this point we realize he was not the lady’s boyfriend and was just posing, being a stoplight as per the lyrics, “When man want a chance wid the gyal dem inna dance, yuh a act like Mr. Stoplight.”

The video also has skimpily clad women engaging in raunchy dance moves. It has the customary club scenes and an authentic bar scene where men are seen playing dominoes. There are also several close-ups of Bounty Killer performing the song’s lyrics.

The video conforms to the high quality expected from Jay Will with impeccable graphics and smooth transitions. The storyline is also a high point.

The song and video were welcomed by fans, many of whom shared their thoughts in the video’s comment section.

One fan wrote, “This is what dance hall supposed to sound like. Big up killa on this one.” Another said, “Bounty turning back the years, real authentic dancehall!!!”

There is no doubt that the song channels the authentic dancehall vibe that Bounty has been known and loved for. It will be interesting to see how the other songs on his “King of Kingston” album live up to “Stoplight.”