Drake, Future, NBA YoungBoy, Cardi B, Among Top YouTube Hits of 2020

Drake and Future are, not surprisingly, among the top artistes on YouTube in 2020 following their massive hit, “Life Is Good.”

As this insane year draws to a close, music platforms are tallying up all the ways in which we currently assess success. This means counting digital streams as well as music video plays on YouTube, the most popular way of viewing videos these days. YouTube has already released its top 10 list for the year, and it appears that hip hop is continuing to dominate pop culture.

Drake and Future’s hit single “Life Is Good” came out on top with more than 1.3 billion views. The ironically named track was released early in the year before life became not so good for so many people due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the song has only grown in popularity, perhaps as an outlet to remember the good times pre-COVID.

Despite experiencing disappointing sales on his last album, Tekashi 6ix9ine came in at No. 2 on the list with his comeback track “GOOBA,” which broke Eminem’s record for the most views in a single day on YouTube.

The video hit 43 million views on its first day, outdoing Eminem’s diss track “Killshot”. Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” claimed the next spot on the list, followed by NLE Choppa and Roddy Ricch’s “Walk Em Down”. The sexy and provocative video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP” landed at No. 5 most viewed, but the explosive single would probably have made it higher on the list if it had been released earlier than August of this year.

The list goes on to include DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” at No. 6, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” at No. 7, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” at No. 8, Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Lil Top” at No. 9, and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” at No. 10.

Despite the many limitations of the coronavirus pandemic and the overall difficulty of this year, hip hop artists have managed to pull through with a diverse array of hits and accompanying visuals to keep fans going during these dark times.