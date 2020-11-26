TDE Wrapped Shooting Of Kendrick Lamar New Music Video

Kendrick Lamar got some new music on the way and this is not a drill.

It’s been a long march for Kendrick Lamar fans who’ve been waiting for fresh music from the talented rapper. In fact, it’s been a whopping 1,322 days, just over three-and-a-half years since any significant release from the “Poetic Justice” singer.

That long absence has fans grasping at straws. The most recent rumors to hit the mill is that new music is afoot, and that’s because his label Top Dawg Entertainment has revealed that they have some new video to share. What is known is that the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist has stuck by the label since getting his big break.

In fact, earlier this year, he took it upon himself to dispel rumors that he had switched labels. That being said, Top Dawg has a lot of other artists under its label that could be dropping music like SZA, Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, or even Jay Rock, among others. The news quickly hit Twitter. This Twitter user said: “TDE just finished wrapping up a video shoot! Who could it be for?”

The last fans heard Lamar’s rhymes was a verse that was featured on Busta Rhymes’ new track “Look Over Your Shoulder.” Prior to that, in 2018, he dropped a track for the Black Panther soundtrack called “Black Panther.” Lamar’s work on Black Panther earned him a Grammy, and he was nominated for seven others.

His latest verse was featured on Busta Rhymes’ Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which was released Friday, October 30. His mind may not be on music these days, though, as he’s very much a part of the current Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM). Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, he was spotted during the protests that emerged. He’s also very busy with his new company, pgLang, which he created with his longtime friend Dave Free. It all pretty much just speculation but fans are hyped nonetheless.