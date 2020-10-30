Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Wants His 3 alleged Mistresses To Testify in Divorce Case

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife wants his alleged 3 mistresses to testify in their divorce case.

The divorce drama between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife just went up another level. It often happens that lies are told, and many secrets are uncovered in the courtroom. That is currently where the award-winning record producer and his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, currently find themselves. Since filing for divorce in June on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, Nicole has attempted to attain half of Dre’s $1 billion fortune.

Although there was allegedly a prenuptial agreement involved at the beginning of the couple’s marriage, the 50-year-old claims that she signed it under duress and that her husband later tore it up. As the legal battle wages, Nicole has now called upon some rather interesting witnesses to testify — Dre’s alleged mistresses, The Blast reported.

Nicole has filed a motion to subpoena Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers. She claims that the singer, model-turned-skin care entrepreneur, and the so-called “Queen of Latin Hip-Hop” have all had extra-marital affairs with the Grammy Award winner and wants them to be forced to testify, but the women have lawyered up, saying that none of them possess “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement. Dre has denied that the prenup was torn up, the estranged Nicole Young has demanded that he present the document in court. She has also filed a motion with a request to impose a $50,000 sanction against the 55-year-old for failing to do so.

The ever-evolving case has also included allegations of embezzlement against Nicole.