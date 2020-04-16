Meek Mill auctioned off his favorite Rolls-Royce for COVID-19 relief.

Social media challenges are at their peak lately, mostly due to widespread quarantine boredom. However, some challenges are making a difference in the world by encouraging people to help others who are truly struggling during this time. A new challenge may only be available to the super rich, but the trend is going a long way to help those who are having difficulties paying for essential items due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businessman and philanthropist Michael Rubin explained the “ALL IN” challenge with a social media post, saying, “This challenge is all about taking what might be a typical donation and making it EXTRAORDINARY to help feed those I need during this devastating crisis!”

Rubin went on to offer what he calls “the sports experience of a lifetime” for one lucky winner that donates at allinchallenge.com. He then challenged several other big names, including Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, and Meek Mill. Meek and Rubin have a history of working together for charitable and social justice causes, and Rubin famously advocated for the artist when he was incarcerated.

Meek Mill quickly responded to the challenge, announcing on Twitter that he will be putting up his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for auction, and all funds earned will go towards helping those in need during the current economic crisis. Meek also called for more involvement in the All In challenge, tagging Lebron James and Floyd Mayweather in the caption.

If you happen to have some spending money lying around, you can now bid on Meek’s Phantom by visiting allinchallenge.com. Otherwise, a cash donation of just $10 or $25 can enter you for a chance to win Rubin’s VIP sports fan experience, and it looks like other big ticket items are likely to pop up in the coming days as more celebrities elect to go “All IN.”