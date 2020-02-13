YNW Melly Will Be Exonerated Of Murder, Evidence Won’t Hold Up Says Former Attorney

YNW Melly could soon be a free man as far as his former lawyer is concerned.

Almost exactly a year ago, YNW Melly was arrested on two counts of murder in the first degree. A member of the notorious Bloods gang from a young age, the artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is said to have carried a gun to school in fourth grade. Weapons charges followed throughout his teens, and he spent time behind bars for these as well as charges of aggravated assault. The pattern grew even more serious on February 12th, 2019, when two of Melly’s friends and fellow rappers, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., were killed. According to authorities, Demons and Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry orchestrated the murder to appear like a drive-by shooting.

Bradford Cohen had initially represented Demons, who turned himself in the day after the incident. Now that the 20-year-old has a new legal team, Cohen has shared his thoughts on the case, and they appear positive for the rapper whose biggest hit is ironically called “Murder on My Mind.”

“This will be a very interesting trial, I am no longer representing Melly in this matter, but I predict a not guilty based on all the evidence I have reviewed,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “He has some very fine attorneys that I believe will be able to secure a favorable verdict. I also think that bond will be granted given the weakness of the evidence. Never rush to judgement in cases until you see everything.”

Melly, who purports his own innocence, faces the death penalty if convicted of the crime. He and Henry are also suspects in the homicide of off-duty Indian River County Sheriff’s Department deputy, Gary Chambliss, who was killed in Demons’ hometown of Gifford in 2017.