Trick Daddy Gets In Altercation With Female At Miami Club Video Went Viral

Trick Daddy was involved in a verbal altercation with a young woman outside a Miami nightclub recently, reportedly because she and her friends were ending the night without him.

Footage of the incident surfaced online on Sunday morning (July 11), showing the “Take It To Da House” rapper arguing with a woman in denim booty shorts and a long sleeve blouse. Trick Daddy could be heard saying, “Are we doing this? Don’t play with me. I’m trying to give you a compliment, you see what I’m trying to do?”

The woman then responded, “How the f*** is that a compliment?” before exclaiming, “Who are yoouu?”

“I do not f***ing play!” Trick Daddy exclaimed before things seemed to take a turn for the worst.

The two parties can then be seen getting physical before the clip ends. The woman, who had a plastic bottle while the altercation ensued, in the end, uses it to flash Trick Daddy off. The video snippet ends as Trick Daddy retaliates.

According to The Shade Room, witnesses on the scene confirmed that the “Let’s Go” lyricist paid for the young lady and her friends to enter the Miami club, and an argument ensued when the ladies wanted to leave without him.

Neither Trick nor the unknown woman has made public statements about the altercation, but social media users are eager to find out what really went down.

Evident in the reactions and comments when The Shade Room posted the clip, social media users are still upset with the rapper over his recent comments that Beyoncé cannot sing and Jay-Z “isn’t the best rapper alive.”

The comments were made on a panel in a Clubhouse room, following which the audio was leaked. This led Trick to face some major backlash from the Beyhive, and he is obviously still not forgiven.

“He down bad since he talked about Beyoncé,” one person commented on The Shade Room’s post about the altercation. Another added, “Until you do right by Bey, everything you touch gone crumble!- Ceily Voice.”

Others used the comment section to condemn the actions of the 46-year-old. “No mean no tho dang men can’t take rejection that’s sad,” while another said, “Soooo why is trick daddy old azzzzz in the club bothering the children??”

Trick Daddy rose to fame back in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as “I’m a Thug” and “Nann Ni**a” featuring Trina.

The Florida native, born Maurice Samuel Young, has not been seeing eye to eye with social media users over the past few weeks, and this recent altercation is definitely fanning the flames.