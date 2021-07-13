Chicago Rapper KTS Drehas Brutally Murdered, Shot 64 Times After Leaving Jail

Gun violence has claimed the life of another member of the hip hop community, KTS Drehas.

The violence in the Hip-Hop world doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. Yet another murder has been rocked the genre. This time in a brutal shooting outside of a Chicago jail, Londre Sylvester, known by his stage name KTS Drehas, was shot and killed after shooters opened fire. According to the Chicago Tribune, he was being released from the Cook County jail last Saturday (July 10) evening before he was shot about 64 times.

He barely made it across the street from the jail when several suspects opened fire. The report also indicated that fifty-nine shell casings were found on the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village.

Two other victims were also shot, but news sources indicate that they are expected to recover. Of the two victims, a 60-year-old woman seems to have been accompanying Sylvester following his release, while the other, a 30-year-old woman, was an innocent bystander. The 60-year-old woman was struck in the knee while the bullet grazed the other woman’s mouth, according to reports. None of the victims have been identified.

According to the police report, the 31-year-old rapper and the 60-year-old woman were walking “to an awaiting vehicle when several unknown (suspects) exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.” Sylvester’s injuries were extensive and included shots to the head as well as the rest of the body.

Chicago has been the center of attention in recent times as more violent gun deaths continue to plague the Windy City. This past weekend 40 people were shot, and 11 of them fatally.

According to the police report, “It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck.”

According to the paper, the killers scattered and sped off in different directions in their cars following the brazen shooting. Sylvester had just been released on bail with electronic monitoring. He had been jailed after he was accused of violating the conditions of his bail arising out of a gun charge last year.

Investigators are continuing investigations. They hope that surveillance footage around the jail and nearby businesses can help. Just last month, Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s brother, Dontay Banks, was shot and killed.

Gangs don’t respect any Chicago laws they just killed a rapper KTS Dre outside Cook County Jail and probably won’t get caught and they shot his mother pic.twitter.com/bDxQOUPyVP — Dowop Robinson (@dowop_robinson) July 11, 2021

KTS Dre, Vinnie and KTS Von. Father and his sons all lost to the streets. RIP to the guys. ?? pic.twitter.com/ufvFqqq1Z6 — Ible (@ibledrav) July 11, 2021

Rip KTS Dre ? RIP KTS Von ? RIP Big Vinny ? https://t.co/Uyb1RDutWM — Y.Mizu?? (@mizukage___) July 12, 2021