Kodak Black Tosses $100K In Sea & Flush Money Down Toilet Amid Jackboy Beef

Kodak Black flushed stacks of cash down the toilet and toss a whole lot more in the sea amid his beef with Jackboy.

It looks like trouble is brewing at Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang label. The rapper has taken to Instagram to express his disgust with certain events at the label and the roster of current rappers. It seems he has a particular problem with his childhood friend and signed artist JackBoy.

The public spat started yesterday, June 29, after Kodak Black posted on Twitter: “I AIN’T SIGNING RAPPERS NO MORE.” That tweet has since been deleted, but the back and forth between the two were caught and shared. There are also some posts on Instagram as the argument intensified. The Twitter message also contained a side-eye emoji as he expressed his anger. He also added: “F**k a Friendship , I’m On Businezz!”

It’s not been made clear which of the rappers on his roster he’s talking about, but Jackboy seems to fit the bill. Sniper Gang website lists C Clip Beatz, Mr. Flipper, Jackboy, John Wick, and Petho Burr as active artists at this time. From all appearances, it was Jackboy, though, because he was the only one who took it upon himself to respond to Kodak’s comments.

He firstly posted a cover of Kevin Gates’ song “Vouch” before addressing the comments directly on his IG account.

“Don’t ask me no questions, just chill and vibe,” Jackboy said while laughing during an Instagram Live. He added: “I ain’t answering sh*t.”

He added: “That’s my brother at the end of the day. Hey, see your number, unblock me off Instagram, see your number, and I can holla at you.”

As more fans tuned in to hear his side of the story, he continued: “This sh*t don’t mean that much to me. I made millions off this shit! I already won.”

Even though it seemed like he had chosen a more peaceful path to deal with this one, he did address the ongoing matter head-on.

“One on one I’m gonna tell you, ‘Ay, boy, you lame as f**k!’ but to [the audience], I don’t care if the sky is green in this muthaf***a — the sky is green!” He wasn’t done there as he added: “But one on one, “Ay boy, you know the sky is blue — boy stop playing like that.”

Kodak Black’s response? He went on Instagram later the same evening to flaunt his wealth to show Jackboy that he’s not in his league. In a video that was uploaded with no sound, Kodak Black can be seen throwing reportedly $100,000 in the ocean while mumbling to himself.

“I Broke You Off When Dem F*ck Niggas Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!!” he captioned his video. “I Ain’t Owe You Sh*t Nigga I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me Sh*t Nigga I Had My Own Grind !!!!”

Kodak Black gets on a boat and throws around $100K into the ocean ? pic.twitter.com/LFcVJlbm6R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

That all unfolded yesterday, and it seems that the feud is ongoing because the ShadeRoom posted this on Instagram today, which shows the rapper literally flushing money down the toilet.