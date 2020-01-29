Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Boo’d Up, The Navy Reacts On Twitter

New details surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new romance have emerged.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly started going out late last year, but the two aren’t serious yet. Sources confirmed that the two have been dating for a while before we learned that Rihanna and her then boyfriend Hassan Jameel had broken up. Urban Islandz first reported on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s budding relationship earlier this month when a source close to the Bajan pop star told us that they’ve been an item since the fall of last year.

According to The Sun, Rihanna and A$AP have been keeping it casual, but they started seeing each other months after Rihanna and Hassan broke up. The Bajan singer and Harlem rapper took the red carpet together at the British Fashion Show last December. While at the time, everyone thought that A$AP was just representing Fenty, it turns out the two were an unofficial item then too.

Also, in December, Riri and Pretty Flacko were spotted in New York together. Sources say they actually stayed together at their hotel. “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” the source said. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

According to this source, Rihanna isn’t thinking too far ahead when it comes to Rocky, who she’s been with friends with for years, even while she dated Hassan Jameel for three years. “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun,” the source added.

Rihanna was recently spotted at A$AP’s show in Stockholm, the Swedish city where the rapper earned himself a Nordic country rap sheet. The two were also seen together at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert almost two weeks ago.

As for Hassan and Rihanna’s relationship, which reportedly ended sometime around the end of summer last year, a source says they’re surprised the couple lasted that long because of schedule conflicts. “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” a source said.

Fans are used to the idea of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna together because they’ve been friends for so long, often supporting each other’s careers. Even though Riri doesn’t want to put a label on their new romance just yet because it’s so soon after a long-term relationship, fans are already hopeful that the rapper and singer will make it official.

