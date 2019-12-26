Stonebwoy Proudly Shows Off His Billboard Plaque, Makes Ghanians Proud

Ghanian Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, became the first musician from his country to receive a Billboard plaque. The award is for his contribution to the award-winning album, “Welcome to Judgement Yard” by Sizzla.

The “Most Original” hitmaker got a feature on Sizzla’s “Shoot Yuh” track. The song peaked at number 2 on Billboard World Reggae albums. As a significant contributor to the success of the project, Stonebwoy received a certified plaque at Billboard’s headquarters.

Stonebwoy couldn’t hide his excitement and shared the news on his IG page in the form of a video. He began by throwing a big-up to Sizzla Kalonje after which he says “This is for Jamaica, this is for Ghana, this is for Africa.” The caption under his post read, “The Works Will Reflect Your Worth!”

Fellow Ghanian, Sonnie Badu, sent Stonebwoy a congratulatory message under the post, “Proud of you.”