Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Ni***s In Paris” Now 8x Platinum, Inches Toward Diamond Status

American rappers Jay-Z and Kanye Wests’ 2011 hit “Ni**as in Paris” is now 8X platinum.

The song is from the artists’ collaborative album Watch the Throne. The song debuted at number 75 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and eventually peaked at number 5. In Australia, the song is currently at 2X platinum with 140,000 sales, while the single is certified Platinum in Belgium with 15,000 sales.

On top of its impressive numbers, the song also earned Ye and Jay Grammy awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 55th Grammy awards in 2013. Now, its’ latest achievement being the 8x platinum certification in the United States through the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the single has racked up a whopping eight million in sales.

“Ni**as in Paris” in its radio version called “Fellas in Paris” has received close to 315 million views on YouTube. The album from which it stems, Watch the Throne, was released through Roc-A-Fella Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Roc Nation. Chart Data confirmed the news via Twitter that the song surpassed 8 million units in the United States and inches towards joining the diamond club.

US Certifications (@RIAA): Jay Z & @kanyewest, N****s in Paris 8x Platinum (8,000,000). — chart data (@chartdata) March 24, 2021

The duo released a total of seven singles to get fans ready for the album’s release. “Otis,” “Lift Off,” “No Church In the Wild,” “H.A.M,” and as noted “Ni**as in Paris,” we’re also all blessed with music videos.

This was not the first time Jay-Z and Kanye West collaborated, as they had worked together on various singles before the album’s release.

It is reported that an album was not what the two had planned, but instead, they wanted to produce a five-song EP together. The album features other major artists, including Jay-Z’s wife Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Connie Mitchell, The Dream, Mr. Hudson, and Charlie Wilson.