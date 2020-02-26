Love & Hip Hop NY Recap: Remy Ma Gets Big Win In Court, Safaree & Erica Moving To Atlanta

There are only a couple of episodes left for this season of Love and Hip Hop New York, but there is still a lot of unfinished business among the cast.

Monday night’s episode picked up right where the last one left off, and we see Remy Ma and Papoose come out of a court hearing. The couple is hand in hand, and all smiles as Remy announces that all of the charges against her stemming from allegations from Brittany Taylor have been dismissed. She said that now that the court case isn’t looming over her head, she’s ready to focus all on her music and family.

In the next scene, Yandy, Cyn, and Jonathan meet up for lunch and talk about the two things that they have talked about all season: Yandy’s beef with Kimbella, and Cyn’s beef with Tahiry. Johnathan is without a storyline and seems to just be there as moral support for both of the women since he is usually also in the center of the drama between them when it goes down.

Next, we saw Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, who for once, are not throwing a party, riding in the back of their town car discussing plans for moving back to Atlanta and nesting before the baby comes. Although Safaree is apprehensive about leaving New York while he is promoting his new album, Erica lets him know that he needs to make her and the new baby a priority, number one. She says that they need to go home together as a family and that they have always had plans to leave after the wedding. Later in the episode, she meets up with Tahiry and expresses how concerned she is that Safaree may not be ready for the baby to come. Near the end of the episode, he tells her that as soon as they get back to Atlanta, he has to leave on a press tour for longer than he expected and that he could be gone for a long period of time.

In this episode, we get to see Nancy, AKA “Momma Jones” as Jim Jones and Chrissy finish preparing her new house for her. Her home burned down some time ago, and they have been renovating the new one for her. Nancy initially thinks that the home is beautiful and is so excited that he cries at one point. However, the tears quickly turn to anger when he tells her that Chrissy decorated the house for her. They get into a fight, and she kicks Jim out of the house…that he just bought and gave to her.

Phresher and Jen seem to make amends when he tells her that he put a down payment on a home in New Jersey. She is very irritated with him over him still owing Jada money, she decides to give him a second chance on the condition that he always keeps her in the loop. He doesn’t and meets up with Jada to work out a payment agreement without Jen knowing. When he finally tells her she is pissed and says that she wants to take Jada to court and they are going to use the money that Phresher has promised Jada to furnish her new house.

We’ll have to wait for the last few episodes and the reunion to see how all of it plays out.

You can catch Love and Hip Hop New York Monday nights on VH1.