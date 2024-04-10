Yung Miami Responds To Dajsha Doll Accusation Of Stolen Lyrics

Yung Miami issued a response to rapper Dajsha Doll, who accused her of ripping off her lyrics. The City Girls rapper has been having a rough year with mounting rumors surrounding her relationship with Diddy and a social media spat with her groupmate JT.

The Florida rapper released her new song “CFWM” last Friday, and the track has stirred some controversies after Dajsha Doll stepped forward, saying the lyrics sound very familiar to her. According to Dajsha, the specific line of contention is “I’ll go live right now without a f***ing filter.”

She also said in her rant that she wants Yung Miami to come to her hood for a fade or, at the very least, cut her a check. I want my fade, b*tch,” she said while sharing a video comparing the two songs. “Either you come and get your *ss beat or you cuttin’ me a check. B*tches career so far down the drain b*tches need inspiration.”

Yung Miami has since fired back saying this is the first time that she has heard about Dajsha Doll and has never heard about her song. “I look good without fillers/filters. I never heard of you or your song b4 this situation & you could’ve reached out to me or handle this differently,” the rapper wrote. “[And] if you inspire ppl that should inspire you to keep going and not want to fight be blessed and let me enjoy my release day uggghhhhhh.”

Yung Miami has been dealing with a lot lately. The “Act Bad” rapper, who was in Jamaica over the Easter Weekend for a party gig, came under fire from her City Girls party in rhyme JT this week. JT called her out for not defending her in her online spat with GloRilla last weekend, but Miami pushed back, saying that JT had been throwing shade at her for the past couple of weeks. The two rappers later made peace and presumably talked things over.

Caresha is also dealing with attacks from some fans and some folks in the hip-hop community, including 50 Cent and DJ Akademiks, for her ties to embattled hip-hop mogul Diddy.