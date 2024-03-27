Minister Marion Hall Plans First Sunday Service In Her New Church

After years of searching for a home for her ministry, Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, is poised to preach for the first time in her new church this Sunday, March 31.

The former Queen Of Dancehall turn pastor, has been pushing for the past few years to find a building for her Minister. She even launched a GoFundMe to help with her aspirations, for which she received heavy criticisms from some fans and members of the church. Last year, Minister Marion Hall told her followers that she finally found a home for her ministry located at 6710 University Drive, Tamarac, Florida.

“Blessings people of god,” she wrote in announcing her upcoming service. “I wont be doing prayers and fasting tomorrow. We will be cleaning out the church. Hopefully I can start preaching this sunday.Come and join us, in the house of the lord.”

Minister Hall shared a flyer for the service which shows the start time of 10 AM – 12 PM. She will also hosts prayers and fasting services on Wednesdays and Bible Studies on Thursdays.

In the meantime, Minister Marion Hall performed for the first time in a decade at Reggae Sumfest when she graced the stage last year. It’s unclear if she will return to the event this year for another performance under her name, Marion Hall. She also stirred controversies last September when she called out Spice and Jada Kingdom in one of her Livestream Sunday Services.

“She put on battam and she look like a donkey. Like you pad the donkey too much. And the donkey just a draw so. And people look like that and think it look good, it don’t look good,” Hall said. “You look uncomfortable, you look like yuh refurbish, like a man come refurbish your place and it nuh done good it don’t look good, him just mess it up, that’s how you look and people fi talk the truth, it don’t look good. With all the lips looking like the bees sting you all over yuh face, you nuh look good. You chest, you breasts them tough like stone rock! What’s wrong wid you?”

Her Easter Sunday Service will also be Livestream.