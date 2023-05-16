Beyonce Hints At Her Own Hair Care Line With Makeup Free Photo

Beyonce shares a rare makeup free photo while hinting at her own hair care line. The singer, who is currently on the European leg of her Renaissance Tour, shared the fresh face photo on Tuesday (May 16) on her Instagram and her website.

The photo seems to give fans a glimpse of her process of getting ready before going on stage. She was wearing a white romper showing lots of cleavage with V-neck bishop sleeves. Beyonce also shared a photo of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is also in Europe with her attending her shows.

Some fans immediately think she is hinting at her upcoming hair care line when she added a message about her first gig sweeping hair in her mother Tiny Lawson’s salon, where Destiny’s Child first started performing for her mom’s client.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyonce shared in a handwritten note posted on the photo carousel. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she continues. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

That last sentence sent fans into a frenzy as the prospects of a Beyonce hair care line. The “Break My Soul” singer has always been on point when it comes to her hair, which make her fans keen on knowing more about what she has been working on.

“This is so kind of you to do something about my bald spot! Thank you Queen!” one fan wrote while another added, “The hair queen with a hair care line where do I stand in line.”

Jay-Z, as well as her mother, Tina Lawson, are currently in Europe showing her support on her show dates. Beyonce is set to perform in Cardiff tomorrow night before moving on to Edinburgh this weekend. Next week she will be in Sunderland before a big show in Paris.