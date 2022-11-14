London On Da Track’s Baby Mother Eboni Attack Shenseea And Her Son

London on Da Track’s baby mother, Eboni Ivori, is attacking Shenseea and is alleging that the Jamaican singer’s son, Rajeiro Lee, is being inappropriately with her daughter.

On Monday afternoon, Eboni shared a series of Instagram Stories where she made grave allegations and called out Shenseea for not raising her son right.

While Shenseea and London have not confirmed that they are in a relationship, there have been speculations that the two were romantically involved. Eboni’s post seems to hint that the pair were not only involved, but their children have met each other and spent time together.

According to Eboni, she wants Shenseea’s son Raj to stay away from her daughter Paris. Both children are about the same age. “Ive had time to think and grow and assess things people and situations silently,” she began on an Instagram Story.

“I grew up in a happy household sheltered from nonsense and I had to learn that it’s a cold world out here foreal,” she said in another before adding, “One of the most important things that I got thru my head is that everyone isn’t real like I was raised to be. People are troubled and sickened by their upbringing and environment or maybe just devilish.”

She then tagged Shenseea as she called her and her son out. “I’m saying Loud and Clear and I mean it from the bottom of my soul @shenseea you and your little nasty son stay away from my daughter,” Eboni said.

She also hinted that she may have brought the allegations to London’s attention, but it was ignored.

“Certain things can’t slide & [since] certain people don’t take things seriously I’ll make sure that certain things don’t happen again,” she wrote.

“@shenseea you need to talk to your son and take him to therapy before he grows up and gets into real trouble. In the meantime, I’m saying Loud and Clear again @shenseea keep yourself and your son AWAY from My Daughter for the rest of your life,” she continued.

The woman also added that she had reached out to Shenseea and her people but got no response, but it also appears that Eboni was upset that Shenseea was around her daughter and wanted Paris to call her “mom.”

“Don’t act like I didn’t dm you first and reach out to everyone else. If people close to you didn’t let you know your bad. You been playin on my top from the jump trying to make Paris call you mom like a weirdo. Now you and your son are weird af & it gotta be your fault bc he’s a kid,” she said.

Eboni is well-known to the public for the way she dragged London On Da Track’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his youngest child, Summer Walker, during the course of his relationship with Summer.

Late last year, Eboni and London also had a falling out where she admitted that he had offered her money to drag Summer on social media.

Last year in November, Summer called out Eboni for obsessively stalking her and making abusive comments online about her leading to Instagram deleting her page.

“Eboni you’ve been doing this for almost three years now. Please move on. You’re scaring me cause this is clearly an obsession. You know I’m an advocate for mental health so you might wanna get some help with that pinned up anger you have inside. Please stop mentioning me and my child. I’m very uncomfortable now. And I saw the death threat, I just ignored it,” Summer had told her.

In the meantime, Shenseea and London on Da Track have been rumored to be dating since earlier this year. The hitmaking producer has visited Jamaica, where he gifted her a necklace for her birthday, and she also appeared to be spending time at his home in the U.S.