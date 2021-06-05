Lil Reese Denies Hitting His Girlfriend After Arrest Over Domestic Violence

Lil Reese, whose name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, has been recovering from getting shot in the eye two weeks ago, but he was charged for domestic battery after an incident with his girlfriend last week.

The Chicago emcee was arrested on May 29 around 10:30 PM at home after his girlfriend reported him to cops for a physical altercation following an argument, a charge sheet posted online shows.

According to the police report, Reese is accused of pulling his girlfriend’s hair and striking her in the face with his closed fist. She suffered bruises on her lips which were visible to police officers.

Lil Reese was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery but later released on a $10,000 bond a few hours later.

He has since denied that he laid hands on his girlfriend. He told XXL Mag that the allegations are false. “I got lied on by someone, [never] did hit anyone.”

This arrest comes not even a month after he was shot in his hometown during a shootout over a stolen Dodge Durango. Reese was shot along with two others, he having a bullet grazing his eye while the other men received multiple gunshot wounds to their limbs and body.

The rapper has been named as a perpetrator of the alleged carjacking but has denied any involvement.

In his response to the allegations on Twitter, Lil Reese wrote, “Don’t believe half shit you see on internet all imma say like they said I was blind and got beat up ? I was in car crash and a shout-out only thing that happen new interview otw.”

False information stop believing these blogs https://t.co/3xKymmoTy6 — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) June 5, 2021