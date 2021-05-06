Tommy Lee Sparta Alleged In Prison Getting His Hair Braided By A Man In Viral Video

Tommy Lee Sparta went viral this week over an alleged video of the dancehall star in prison getting his hair braided by another man who appears to be an inmate.

The dancehall star is once again proving that being in jail is no different than if he was on the road, as a new video of the artist shows that he is healthy and in good spirits as he addresses the camera while music plays in the background.

Other prisoners can be seen in the video as Tommy Lee Sparta, wearing a black Fendi shirt and a gold chain with a machine gun pendant, speaks inaudibly to the camera.

Sparta is currently serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges. The sentence was handed down in March at the Supreme Court division of the Gun court. He has also been slapped with a murder charge in relation to the same gun, which police say has been allegedly involved in several murders in the corporate area.

The former Vybz Kartel protégé has, over the past few months, been seen in several videos circulating online purportedly from prison. One of the videos shared around Christmas time showed the artiste in good health as he awaited sentencing.

While many persons online reacted to how “festive” Tommy Lee Sparta and his background was, some compared his demeanor to that of Jah Cure, who noted in one of his songs “prison a nuh bed of roses,” as he lamented the time he spent behind bars.

The condition of the prison leaves much to be desired. However, of more concern to authorities might be the artiste being filmed as cell phones are considered contraband in prison, and regular sweeps have seen the devices being recovered by authorities from the likes of even Vybz Kartel himself, who tuned into a live video with dancehall producer Russian last year. The act caused outrage and calls for the government to act. It led to a search and seizure of the contraband from the artiste.

Vybz Kartel, however, has kept a low profile and has not been seen online as to how Tommy Lee Sparta has been seen.

It’s good to see Tommy Lee in good spirit despite being behind bars.