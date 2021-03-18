Drake Quickly Shuts Down Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors Amid Kanye West Divorce

Drake quickly moved to shut down fresh rumors he’s trying to date Kim Kardashian.

The rumors mill have certainly been hard at work this week, and Canadian rapper Drake and soon-to-be single mom Kim Kardashian-West are caught in the middle of it. Kim K recently announced she was splitting from her husband, rapper Kanye West after 2020’s rollercoaster ride, which saw Ye hitting out against music labels and running for president. It is being alleged that Drake has displayed an interest in dating Kim.

These rumors were quickly shut down by the “In My Feelings” rapper, tagging it as nothing more than fake news. These Drake, Kim rumors may have started based on lyrics from his latest EP, “Scary Hours 2” In the track, fans have hinted that he referenced Kim on “Wants And Needs.” He raps the lyrics, “Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy; I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

This is certainly not the first time that Drake and Kim Kardashian are being rocked with dating rumors. Back in 2018, his track “Can’t Take A Joke” sparked some speculation when he rapped, “Uber X to Hidden Hills to give me somethin’ I can feel.” Kim Kardashian was reportedly living in Hidden Hills around that time that Drizzy was a resident in the swanky California neighborhood. Drake and Kanye have not had the best of relationships in the past, although there is no clear indication why.

In an interview back in 2019, Drake gave his fans and the public his thoughts on Kanye West. “It’s [like] there’s something there that bothers him deeply. Yeah, I can’t fix it for him, so, it just is what it is,” Drizzy said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to call it quits after nearly seven years of marriage. Kim reportedly filed for divorce in February and has also requested joint legal custody of their four children. Ye is currently giving her the silent treatment and even changed his phone numbers to avoid speaking to her.