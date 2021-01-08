Drake, Lil Baby & Meek Mill Gambles In The Bahamas Like Millionaires

Drake, Lil Baby, and Meek Mill sits around the gambling table in the Bahamas yesterday.

The Bahamas is currently playing host to three of hip hop’s greatest. Drake, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby walk into a casino. No, it’s not a joke — it’s what went down on the Caribbean island this week. Drake has promised that 2021 will be much better than its predecessor due to the mere fact that it will include his new album.

The Canadian has teased Certified Lover Boy since the early last year, revealing that he put his time in quarantine to good use by recording new tracks. With the release date drawing close, Drizzy is getting his singles ready, and it looks as though one is set to include Meek Mill, with whom he has collaborated in the past on tracks like “Going Bad” and “R.I.C.O.”

DJ Akademiks first reported that Drake and Meek Mill are in The Bahamas to shoot a music video, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t taking advantage of the luxurious locale to get some R&R. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” hitmaker posted a photo on the ‘gram of himself sipping a cocktail and looking quite content. Meek has also been enjoying the beach life as the “Otherside of America” rapper faced off against professional dirt biker Chino Braxton in a game of Connect 4.

The games got a lot more serious, however, based on a pic uploaded by Meek that showed him and Drake playing poker while Lil Baby looked on. “DC x OVO X 4Pf x FANATICS. I got a lot of M’s on my mind! Having a goat get together,” the Philly artist captioned the snap.

We wonder if the GOAT status reflected when it came to cards.