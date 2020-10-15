Chaka Khan On Ariana Grande, “F**k Her” And Praises Anderson .Paak

Chaka Khan has some harsh words for Ariana Grande but the opposite for Anderson .Paak.

American singer Chaka Khan is letting the current crop of hitmakers aware that she is not fond of collaborating with them, period! The diva, who is never shy about speaking her mind, holds that truth even closer to her heart when it comes to collaborating with a female. Sadly, Ariana Grande, one of the industry’s most soulful singers, was recently caught in the cross-eyes while Chaka was being interviewed by comedic actor Luenell for VladTV.

The sitdown covered a bunch of topics from her friendship with Prince to her denial of sleeping with Rick James and how Kanye West f** up her song, “Through The Fire.”

However, Luenell wanted to know if there were any other artistes in the business that she would consider working with. An unbothered Chaka replied with a quick “Nobody,” forcing Luenell to make a suggestion. “What about somebody young like Ariana Grande,” the comedian asked.

“No. F__k her, she’s alright. She’s good on her own,” said Khan. “She don’t need—plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gon’ do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

Following Luenell’s praises of her boss b**ch/ don’t give a f**k attituded, Khan continued, “And I could do it. I’m not gon’ do no song with no heffa.” Grande’s fans were not too happy about the words shared by the 67-year-old and in their queen’s defense, reminded Khan she has done work with Grande. Their song titled “Nobody” appeared on the 2019 Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack, which many described as chaotic at best.

Using Lalah Hathaway as a fine example, Khan went on to further explain just how working with another woman would cause quite a clash. “That a bad singing b__ch,” she described. “Now what would I want to do with her? She got her world like I got my own planet so huh huh.”

One person who Chaka Khan finds interesting is Anderson .Paak, hinting that the singer has a very bright future in front of him, and could be on her radar for some work.