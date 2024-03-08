Draya Michele confirms pregnancy for 22-year-old NBA star Jalen Green

Weeks after deflecting rumors that she was pregnant, 39-year-old Draya Michele revealed that she and the 22-year-old NBA star are expecting a baby girl due in May 2024. Draya revealed that she is currently seven months pregnant as she reflected in an International Women’s Day post about her motherhood journey and having her first girl child.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence,” she wrote in a post on Friday.

Draya Michele also shared their love for her baby girl as she revealed that she and Jalen are excited about becoming parents to their daughter.

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom,” she ended the post.

The post was accompanied by a carousel of photos showing Draya posing for pictures with her belly prominently featured in the images. Draya, a former Basketball wives star, a model and entrepreneur, and the Houston Rockets star, Jalen, began dating in the summer of 2023.

Despite criticisms of their age gap, the two have not wavered and seemed to keep their lives private. In her post, Draya addressed the age gap critics with one photo asking, “What if it works out?”

As for her, she is already a mama to two boys: her eldest son, Kniko Howard, who is almost the same age as Jalen, and her second son, Jru Scandrick, was born in 2016 to her ex-fiancee and former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.

Rapper turn podcaster Joe Budden was one of the people who harshly criticized Draya Michele for getting pregnant by the 22-year-old NBA player.

“If you want to f*** a 21-year-old, cool, but now you got a baby by a 21-year-old? You are a predator and I said this last year, there is a lot of women in their 40s, I can’t believe you won’t speak for this,” Budden said to his fellow co-host.