Sha’Carri Richardson Details Relationship With Female Jamaican Athlete

Sha’Carri Richardson says her Jamaican ex-girlfriend treated her terribly as well as abused and stole from her.

The controversial American sprinter has revealed that she was involved with a Jamaican athlete whom she says stole from her and their relationship.

On Sunday, Sha’Carri Richardson shared a series of posts talking about healing from breakup pain and trauma as she revealed that she was dealing with trauma from a relationship with a Jamaican athlete.

That bit of information was, of course, curious as many Jamaicans took to social media as they questioned who the athlete could be. Richardson and Jamaicans have a history of sorts together based on her comments about her potential performance at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Jamaicans are not a fan of Richardson as they relished the performance of world record holder Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

Still, Sha’Carri Richardson would get the Jamaicans going when she mentions anything about Jamaica, including winning over Jamaicans.

Her comments on Sunday caused many to speculate about her relationship with a woman of Jamaican descent who is a hurdler. According to Richardson, she protected her partner while Jamaicans dragged her but didn’t get any reciprocation of care.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never care about me from jump. I was abused and stole from yet protecting her from the judgment of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more which I’m still healing from,” she posted.

Richardson’s relationship with the athlete was no secret in the athlete world. She even spoke about her girlfriend after qualifying at the US Olympic trials last year.

“She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant,” she said about the colors she chose to wear. “That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement — let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

Richardson has pulled out of several races since she was disqualified from the Olympics last year after being tested positive for a banned substance. She later disclosed that it was marijuana that she had used to cope with the death of her mother.