Reggae artist Ijahman Levi Hospitalized with Covid-19 In France

Veteran reggae artist Ijahman Levi has been hospitalized in France after contracting the COVID-19 virus while on tour. His family is asking fans to say a prayer for the iconic artist as he battles the deadly virus. According to reports, the 75-year-old is still under medical supervision at a facility in France.

His manager Cabel Stephenson spoke with Loop News and explained that Ijahman had performed at the ‘No Logo’ festival in France, following which he did a COVID-19 test. The result came back positive, and after that point, his health deteriorated.

“We are asking the public for prayers for him to pull through. He is conscious now and he has great family support and a team of dedicated medical professionals around him 24-7,” he added.

Best known for his massive hit, “Jah Heavy Load,” Ijahman has been involved in the reggae genre for over four decades. He tours regularly and has a big following. Before falling ill, he had already completed three shows in France, including the No Logo Festival. That performance was supposed to be used to record and film a live performance album, but he could not continue because he began to feel unwell.

The “Close To You” singer hails from Christiana, Manchester, Jamaica, and converted to Rastafarianism somewhere between 1972 and 1974 while he was incarcerated. He would go on to release his first album, Haile I Hymn, through Island Records in 1978. He chose the name Ijahman Levi after his conversion and ascribed to the Twelve Tribes of Israel doctrine.

One of his biggest hits, “Jah Heavy Load,” was produced in 1975 for the Concrete Jungle subsidiary of Dip Records. In 1985, he teamed up with his wife Madge and released ‘I Do,’ which is recognized as his best internationally-known hit.

Our prayers go out to the veteran artist, and we wish him a speedy recovery.