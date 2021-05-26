Hot 97’s Ebro Slams Charlamagne Tha God For Hiring Lawyer Amid Funk Flex Drama

Charlamagne Tha God has retained an attorney amidst the resurgence of rape allegations against him. As it turns out, some people are not here for this move given the talk show host’s past.

It all started when Funk Flex played a recording of a mother who accused Charlamagne The God of raping her daughter in 2001.

The 15-year-old explained that she was drugged during the incident. However, a rape kit conducted by medical professionals did not find any evidence of the alleged rape. While Charlamagne got off on the assault charge, he was sentenced to 3 years probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor by having alcohol at the party where the alleged incident took place.

However, some persons were unconvinced that the Breakfast Club co-host was innocent, and the incident continues to pop up from time to time. In 2018, at the height of the Me Too Movement, a petition begun asking for Charlamagne to be fired from iHeartRadio over the alleged incident.

Fast forward to 2021, and DJ Funk Flex is still not convinced of Charlamagne’s innocence. Fellow radio personality Ebro Darden also had a lot to say about Charlamagne’s retention of attorney Marty Singer.

In a series of tweets, Ebro says, “So…. when you gossip for a living, people gone gossip about your allegations. But you sending lawyers? Now when you were going at Flex did he send lawyers? When you went at Mister Cee did anyone send lawyers? When you edited Cipha’s audio and lied did anyone send lawyers?”

He continued, “People make bad decisions and can change, but when them old bad decisions come back to haunt you… In this game it has been fair game in the past.”

While noting that the topic of rape was a sensitive one, the media executive said, “Drugging and Rape of a minor should be examined for generations to make sure other young men do not think this behavior will be swept away just because they have power and influence.”

He added, “I have mostly left this topic alone because I don’t want to contribute to the pile on. But you sending lawyers bro?”

Meantime, in another dig at Charlamagne, Funk Flex unearthed a pair of tweets the radio host allegedly wrote back in 2010.

One of the tweets reads, “R. Kelly looks 20 something… The fountain of youth can clearly be found in teenage vagina.” The second reads, “Furthermore, R. Kelly had the best celebrity sex tape of all time.”

In a post on his Instagram stories, Flex shared an image of the first tweet with the word pattern written in bold white letters, seemingly suggesting that the alleged assault was not a one-time thing.