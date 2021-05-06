Mr. Vegas Awarded Most Outstanding Student, Wish His Mom Could Witness His Success

Mr. Vegas is celebrating a major academic achievement.

The Dancehall veteran who recently completed his associate degree in mass communications revealed that he was awarded for being the top student in his Sociology course at Broward College. In a post on his Instagram page, Mr. Vegas said, “I was awarded the Most Outstanding Student of my recently concluded sociology course. Once you work hard, nutten cyan stop yuh progress!!! Thank you Professor Rastagh and @browardcollege.”

The post featured an image of the plaque, which indicates that Clifford Ray Smith [better known as Mr. Vegas] was the recipient of the “Hamlet Award for Being Most True to His Own Self.” The inscription on the award done by lecturer Dr. Sammy Rastagh reads, “Clifford is a fearless artist and activist who sticks to his guns and isn’t afraid to speak truth to power. His legendary career spans across both continents and decades, highlighted by a subversive pop ode to female empowerment that honors both his Jamaican culture and moral convictions. Clifford doesn’t need to be enrolled in my class and yet works twice as hard as students half his age.”

While the “Heads High” singer is at the end of his academic journey and is now celebrating his success, he recently opened up about how difficult things were for him in the beginning. In an interview with the Star, Mr. Vegas said, “I almost quit the first day I opened the modules for my statistics course. However, I sought help and after a few weeks, I realised that it was only critical thinking.”

The artiste also opened up about being sad that his mother was not alive to see him celebrate this milestone. Despite this, the occasion is still a happy one for Mr. Vegasand fans have flocked to his Instagram account to celebrate his success.

One user wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS King @mrvegasmusic. I can see why your honored …. your love for equality as it relates to Social Issues. Personally I LOVE Sociology.. it’s my fav course. THERE ARE NO LIMITS KING KEEP ON RISING.”

Another commented, “It’s a good look…CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR ACHIEVEMENT [clapping emojis].”

Mr. Vegas will graduate from the Florida-based Broward College with a 4.0 GPA on Saturday. He has revealed plans to matriculate to Florida International University, where he will pursue studies in the field of Sociology.