Wendy Williams Responds To Her Brother Calling Her Out Over Their Mother’s Death

Wendy Williams has gone on the defense after her brother revealed that she did not show up for her mother’s funeral. She clearly did not appreciate Thomas outing her business to the public as the family continues to grieve for their mother, the late Shirley Williams, who passed away sometime in 2020.

On her show on Monday, Wendy blasted her brother as she threatened to reveal damaging information about him to the public.

“Tommy, let me tell you something right now, all you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you’re talking because it is now dripping onto my comment page. See I wasn’t searching for Tommy.”

She said her brother is painting an untrue picture of the type of person she is and that she should be careful before she reveals the type of person he is. “He is pegging me to be a person that I am not. Honey, you don’t want me to start pegging you to be the person that you are… with full blown receipts,” the messy talk show host threatens while smacking her tongue as she speaks.

The talk-show host’s brother made the disclosure that Wendy did not attend her own mom’s funeral even though her ex-husband Kevin Hunter did.

Even though Wendy’s mother, Shirley Williams, appeared to have passed away in early 2020, Wendy casually made the announcement that her mother died towards the end of 2020 while on her show as she reflected on their relationship and the role her mother played in her life. “my mother passed away many many many months ago,” she announced without emotion.

The brother Thomas Williams Jr who is older, asked what kind of person misses their own mother’s funeral. “My mother always said stand by your family and your sisters. But what makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral? I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support. I don’t understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or the family member that you do have, the parent that you do have left, and just move on. Keep it moving. I don ‘t understand how to keep loving somebody who would cause that type of pain,” he said.

The elder brother said Wendy Williams, 56 attended a wake for her mother accompanied by her 19-year old son Kevin Jr. She, however, did not attend the funeral. He added that she said she was leaving the day of the funeral but did not attend the funeral. Wendy Williams did stay in town and even had lunch with her ex-husband Hunter.

Thomas expressed appreciation to Hunter. “Wendy’s ex Kevin came out to support the faily and I appreciate that. There’s no malice that I have towards him, will never be there. He made a choice, it was a poor choice and it was the one that broke the camel’s back- but I appreciate him coming to the funeral for my mother.”