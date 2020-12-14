Lil Pump Reveals He Has A Son while Blasting His Baby Mama

Lil Pump has a new side he’s revealing to his fans: fatherhood.

Not much is known about Lil Pump’s love life, so fans were surprised when he dropped a major bombshell on social media today. It seems as though the Miami native has pulled a Drake by concealing a kid for the last couple of years. Pusha T infamously revealed that the “Hotline Bling” rapper was a father in his diss track “The Story of Adidon,” prompting Drake to come clean about having fathered a son named Adonis with his ex, Sophie Brussaux.

Lil Pump has not found himself in the same situation, with the rug pulled out from under him, but he does appear to be having some drama as far as his child is concerned. Posting a photo of himself holding a blonde toddler in a diaper on Insta, the “Be Like Me” rapper wrote, “Baby momma ain’t s*** won’t let me see my son #fathers right.” Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, did not elaborate on his baby mama drama, nor on the age or name of his son.

The fatherhood announcement is the first that Pump’s fans have heard from him since he got himself involved in politics last month. Just before Americans headed to the polls, the 20-year-old nailed his colors to the mast by appearing at a campaign rally for Donald Trump where the incumbent president introduced him incorrectly as “Lil Pimp.” Although it was revealed that the rapper didn’t even register to vote, he did drop a track called “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin,” which included the lyric, “I’m screamin’ out ‘F*** Sleepy Joe’.”