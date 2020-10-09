Rapper Kirko Bangz Mourns Death Of His Son With Heartfelt Tribute

Prayers up for rapper Kirko Bangz and his family as he mourns the death of his son.

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for a lot of us on several fronts. Kirko Bangz year just got much more difficult following the tragic loss of his baby boy. While we haven’t heard a lot from him on the music front in a while, Kirko holds a special place in hip hop for providing us with some classics. He has been getting a tremendous outpouring of love and support from the community after making the announcement on Instagram late Thursday evening (October 8).

“Fly high BIG MAN. We love you so much!” Bangz wrote while sharing a photo of his girlfriend and son. His message suggests that the child may have been living with an illness or some other condition. “We had so much planned that we won’t be able to do now but we know your in a better place and in no more pain ! Watch over your mom she needs your strength more than ever right now poppa man. I know u don’t hurt no more and I try to make myself think of that to find a little bit of light in this. GOD got u poppa I love u !”

Thousands of fans and some of his peers in hip hop have since showed their support including Drake, who hit the like button. “Damn Kirko! I’m sorry for your lost! May he rest in paradise! Your music has been there for me through out high school. Stay strong,” one fan wrote.

Reality star Natalie Nunn wrote, “I’m so sorry IM PRAYING FOR YOUR FAMILY FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS WE PRAY FOR YOU TO HAVE STRENGTH AND FOR GOD TO WRAP HES ARMS AROUND YOU AND ALL YOUR FAMILY IN THESE TIMES.”