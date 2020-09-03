Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Nine Trey Kidnapper Anthony “Harv” Ellison Could Get Life Sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former gang mate Harv might get life in prison.

One of the many members of the Nine Trey Blood gang that Tekashi 6ix9ine threw under the bus in his highly publicized criminal trial, Anthony “Harv” Ellison will soon be handed down his sentencing. Ellison was convicted of kidnapping 6ix9ine back in July 2018, and he is yet to be sentenced even after being found guilty in 2019.

According to Complex, prosecutors are recommending 30 years to life for 6ix9ine’s former associate, who they note in court documents is one of the high-ranking members of the Nine Trey Blood gang. They further wrote that Ellison “was committed to the gang life, proud to be a member of Nine Trey, and willing to do whatever was necessary to protect the reputation of the gang.”The Nine Trey Blood gang members were prosecuted last year and according to the recommendation for Ellison’s sentencing, prosecutors believe he is “the most culpable defendant convicted in this case.”

Anthony “Harv” Ellison was also once a part of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s management team. He was accused of capturing 6ix9ine and robbing him of over $750,000 in custom jewelry and about $35,000 in cash on July 22, 2018, along with another gang member Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. Ellison, who has been awaiting sentencing, is slated to hear his fate on September 24.

His family members have reportedly submitted letters to the judge pleading for clemency through his attorney, who submitted his own sentencing recommendation in August. Christian Ehigiator, another former manager of 6ix9ine, also submitted a letter on his behalf. Prosecutors detailed the extent of Ellison’s crimes in their letter, which includes several crimes related to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rap career, including the assault on Trippie Redd in November 2017.

“Ellison’s willingness to permanently alter the visage of another, not because the victim was Ellison’s rival, but simply because the victim affiliated with Ellison’s rivals, evinces a callousness and depravity that goes beyond the pale, even in the context of gang violence,” the prosecutors wrote.

The other gang member who was convicted of carrying out the crime against Tekashi 6ix9ine in July 2018 was sentenced to 17 years in February 2020.