Tyga Gives Free Vacation To Workers Battling COVID-19

Tyga knows that everyone needs a vacation once in a while, especially those trying to save the world.

Tyga is said to be worth around $5 million, so he has some spare change laying around with which to honor the brave men and women on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. While other topics may have dominated the media of late, and businesses, restaurants, and social attractions may have all begun to open up, COVID-19 is very much still a serious problem.

The “Bored in the House” rapper has now decided to pay tribute to those trying to confront the spread of the disease, or treating those who have it. His plan to gift vacations to 10 lucky individuals is part of the promotion for his new single “Vacation”.

“I’ve been?going?so hard, party?like a rockstar / I need a vacation,” Tyga raps on the track, while the music video filmed by Frank and Ivanna Borin shows the 30-year-old taking some much needed R&R amidst his busy life as a top-selling superstar.

“So many people have been suffering over the past six months. They’re working harder without any sort of break in sight. So, I wanted to help,” Tyga said. That help has come in the form of teaming up with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to give away 10 all-expenses-paid vacations at Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun. “Right now, everyone deserves a vacation to recharge, stay healthy, and relax,” he continued. First responders and others on the COVID-19 frontlines are encouraged to text their stories directly to Tyga on 323-402-5545.

Who needs to be bored in the house when you can live it up by the pool?