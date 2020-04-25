Chris Brown Scores Big Legal Win, Rape Case Lawsuit Dismissed

Chris Brown picked up a big legal victory after his ongoing rape case lawsuit was dismissed.

Chris Brown has had his fair share of legal trouble, but it seems his most recent issues are behind him now that a case alleging sexual assault in his home has been dropped. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the anonymous woman who filed the case has officially backed out of pursuing charges. The alleged victim was being represented by high-profile women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, who as of April 16th, has filed the necessary documents to request that the case be dismissed.

According to the information that has been released following the request for dismissal, it is unclear if there was a monetary settlement agreement involved.

The alleged victim, who has only ever been identified as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit against Chris Brown back in June of 2019 after claiming to have been falsely imprisoned in his home and sexually assaulted multiple times. While the lawsuit explicitly mentioned that the alleged assault took place in a room in Chris’ house, it did not make it clear if Chris was being personally accused of the assault. Chris’s friend Lowell Grissom Jr. was also named in the original lawsuit.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closing of all non-essential government services, the court date surrounding this case was already delayed earlier this month. It seems that while all parties involved awaited a new court date, something occurred that caused the accuser to withdrawal her case.

Chris Brown was already having trouble holding on to lawyers to represent him in this case, so it looks like he dodged a bullet on this one. That is, of course, unless there was a large cash payment involved, of which the public will likely remain unaware. Here’s hoping that Chris gets his life together and has more control over what occurs inside his home going forward.