LHH: Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Launched Petition For His Release Over COVID-19

Should Juelz Santana be released from jail due to COVID-19 pandemic?

The coronavirus has changed pretty much everything to do with day to day life for everyone across the country. Things have even changed for inmates in prison as well as many low-level offenders have been released due to crowded prisons and the risks they pose for coronavirus exposure. As you may recall, R-Kelly and Bill Cosby both requested early release due to the coronavirus. Both of their requests were denied. However, Tekashi 6ix 9ine, who reportedly has asthma, was released a little early because of the virus. Now, Juelz Santana may be the next well known celebrity inmate to be freed from prison because of the national pandemic.

Santana’s wife, Kimbella, has started a petition on Change.org advocating for his early release. The petition reads, “#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the COVID 19 virus outbreak.” She goes on to say, “He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist.”

Santana is currently serving time in prison on gun charges stemming from an arrest in 2018. Sanatana fled from police after TSA agents found a loaded weapon and prescription drugs in his carryon bag. Santana eventually pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

Kimbella says that he has been on lockdown confinement for the past two weeks and is seeking a similar arrangement as the one for Tekashi 6ix 9ine. She is petitioning for Santana to serve out the rest of his sentence on home confinement. At this time, she has now publicly announced that there has been any change to his prison status. The petition currently has over 4,800 signatures.

The New York State has reported at least one inmate death related to COVID-19. According to a New York Times report, more than two dozen inmates have tested positive.

Should Juelz Santana be released?