Blueface Shoot His Shots At Lizzo, She Responds With NSFW Photos

Blueface and Lizzo could be the next big thing after the “Holy Moly” rapper tried to shoot his shot at her.

Blueface is just one of the people who’d love to get in there with the Grammy Award winner and we don’t blame him. During an interview on Real 92.3 LA, Blue asked if he’d be keen on hooking up with Lizzo — even if she had the dreaded Coronavirus — and the rapper shot his shot as far as it could go. “I done hit a couple big b*****s in my day, you feel me?” he said in studio through his mask. “Lizzo, call me, baby. That’s a wide load. I might need an extra n****, you feel me? Lizzo, if you out there and you hearin’ this. Call me, baby. Call me.”

Just to make sure the message got out there, Blueface posted that clip from the interview on social media — and Lizzo responded! “Blueface babyyy,” she captioned a pic of herself taken from behind that showed off her own behind. Blue admitted that he is still getting busy with girls during this dangerous time, so let’s hope that if he and Lizzo do decide to get together, they only do so after the Coronavirus crisis has concluded.

Lizzo is one of the hottest artists around at the moment as she proudly demonstrates how comfortable she is in her own skin. “I take self-love very seriously,” the “Good As Hell” singer once told Elle. “Because when I was younger I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television… by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

