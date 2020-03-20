Lori Harvey Fans Drag Her For Posting Video Being Out During Coronavirus Quarantine

Lori Harvey may want to start practicing social distancing on social media.

The world has gone coronavirus crazy, with everyone becoming an armchair expert. The World Health Organization and governments around the globe have instructed citizens to thoroughly wash their hands multiple times a day and to practice social distancing which means staying six feet or two meters away from other people. Some places have even encouraged residents to stay home altogether to avoid contracting and then spreading the virus. So, when Lori Harvey posted a video of herself Thursday presumably out and about on the ‘gram, you best believe that users had something to say.

In the clip, which was taken in the mirror, Lori shows off her outfit of the day — a black and white zebra-striped dress with matching clutch purse and a pair of killer black heels. “Sis where tf are you going… it’s quarantine and you tryna go boujee hunting,” commented one IG user, while another wrote, “Mam I hope you’re staying inside.”

As it turns out, the 23-year-old was doing just that. “I’m on the couch watching tv before y’all start,” she wrote in her own comments.

A number of celebrities have tested positive for the virus in the last couple of weeks. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first to do so while the “Forrest Gump” actor was in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley biopic; Idris Elba also revealed his fate, but told fans via a video announcement that he was asymptomatic and feeling fine; and Kevin Durant also joined the COVID-19 crew after being one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to contract the virus. Drake is currently also in self-isolation after hanging out with the NBA player just prior to his diagnosis.

Maybe Lori’s fans were just looking out for her well-being.