Cardi B Drops First Album In 7 Years ‘Am I The Drama?’ Amid Pregnancy With 4th Child

Cardi B released her new album “Am I The Drama?” marking her first full-length project in seven years.

Cardi B released her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” in April 2018, and since then, she has only released singles, some of which have done very well. After years of delays, she has finally delivered her sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?”, a project she promises will rewrite certain narratives about her career and set the tone for a new era of Cardi B.

The Bronx rapper assembled a star-studded lineup for the 23-track album, with Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Tyla, Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion, Lourdiz, Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, and Cash Cobain landing features on the project. Some of the singles on the album include “Imaginary Playerz,” a song that samples Jay-Z’s 1997 classic “Imaginary Players.” There is also the platinum-selling song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and the single “Outside,” which she released this summer.

The album is not the only major news Cardi B shared this week, as she revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child and the first for her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King during an interview.

Leading up to the announcement, Cardi B dropped some hints about the pregnancy after rumors started circulating during her assault trial. In an appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s show, she spoke about the album and admitted she has been feeling the pressure to release it.

“I am so overwhelmed, like I’m excited and I’m very nervous, but it’s so many different feelings. I just cannot wait to get it out [of] the way,” she said. “It’s like I’m pushing another baby or something.”

In the meantime, Cardi B plans to hit the road for her tour, set to begin in April 2026. The trek will span 30 cities across North America and Europe.

“Am I The Drama?” Tracklist

1. Dead (feat. Summer Walker)

2. Hello

3. Magnet

4. Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez)

5. Imaginary Playerz

6. Bodega Baddie

7. Salute

8. Safe (feat. Kehlani)

9. Man Of Your Word

10. What’s Goin On (feat. Lizzo)

11. Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker)

12. Outside

13. Pretty & Petty

14. Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain)

15. On My Back (feat. Lourdiz)

16. Errtime

17. Check Please

18. Principal (feat. Janet Jackson)

19. Trophies

20. Nice Guy (feat. Tyla)

21. Killin You H*es

22. Up

23. WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)