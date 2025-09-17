50 Cent Clowns Dame Dash For Claiming He Doesn’t Own ‘Paid In Full’ Rights

50 Cent stands firm in his announcement that he now owns the rights to the hit movie, Paid In Full.

Dame Dash, who is one of the producers behind the 2002 film, has since fired back, saying 50 Cent is lying about owning the rights to the movie. According to an announcement from Fifty and Cam’ron, they are developing a crime drama TV series based on the film, with production set to begin soon. All signs point to this being another addition to his Powerverse.

“If you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country.”

Cam’ron also backed up what 50 Cent said in his post, writing, “So we’ve been talking about this for a few months now, and it’s almost time. Thx @50cent for the opportunity my n****. We gonna burn this sh*t down.”

In his interview on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday of this week, Dame Dash called 50 Cent a liar and said there are no rights to the film to be owned in the first place. He also questioned what happened to Fifty’s documentary about Diddy that was set to be aired on Netflix.

“Yeah right, he’s capping,” Dash said. “So, I talk a different language than most people, I’m a boss. So, number one, there is no rights to be bought, so I knew he was trolling.”

It didn’t take 50 Cent long to respond to Dame Dash pouring cold water on his new announcement. Fif’s reaction comes a day after Dash caught some flak on social media for claiming that he is the new Chairman of Revolt TV. The network’s CEO has since denied the claim, thus giving his detractors more ammunition.

“Dame going out bad, I don’t know why he would say I’m capping about anything,” Fifty wrote. “Award winning projects take time.”

Cam’ron has also responded to some allegations that Dash made in his contentious interview on The Breakfast Club. You can recall that he and Charlamagne Tha God got into a heated back-and-forth resembling a schoolyard brawl. The exchange saw both men hurling insults at each other. Charlamagne Tha God was also one of the first people to cast doubts over Dash’s claim that he was the new Chairman of Revolt.