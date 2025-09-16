Dame Dash Issue Warning To Charlamagne Tha God After Heated Interview

Dame Dash had words for Charlamagne Tha God following their heated interview on The Breakfast Club.

The interview saw Dame Dash and Charlamagne Tha God almost coming to blows after trading words against each other. The bizarre interview became a trending topic on social media after Dash claimed that he was the new Chairman of Revolt TV, something that Loren LoRosa later disputes via a source at the network. “I just spoke to a lead publicist at @revolttv who confirms to me .. Dame Dash is not the chairman of the network,” LoRosa wrote on X on Tuesday.

Charlamagne also cast doubts about the claim during the interview, resulting in things growing tense. Following the interview, Dame Dash fired off a warning to The Breakfast Club co-host in a post on his Instagram.

“Charlemagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names, saying that anything I said was not true, or we will have a legal problem,” Dash began on Instagram. “Don’t try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court.”

Dame Dash’s statement comes on the heels of reports by Vibe that the former label exec is bringing his AmericaNu Network to Revolt TV and was appointed Chairman for a month. The network’s CEO, Detavio Samuels, confirms the partnership.

Heated moment on The Breakfast Club when Dame Dash and Charlamagne Tha God talk about fighting each other while going back and forth ? Here's a compilation of moments Dame kept trying to walkout, saying Charlamagne triggered him and calling him gay Dame called the Breakfast… pic.twitter.com/RgXNeF1b6n — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) September 16, 2025

“As the CEO of a media company dedicated to Hip Hop culture and the diverse creators and consumers who drive it, it made sense to do business with Dame,” Samuels said. “After 30 years, he continues to be a driving force in hip hop and pop culture, and people want to hear what he has to say no matter how they feel about it.”

READ MORE: Dame Dash Says Drake Withdrew $6 Million Bid For His Roc-A-Fella Share

Dame Dash also responds to critics, suggesting that his Chairmanship only lasts one month, hinting that he could be the long-term chairman if he had acquired the network.

Charlamagne has not yet responded to Dash’s threats. However, he did laugh off Dash’s physical threats during the interview.

“I can punch you right in your face like a grown man and you won’t do sh*t,” Dash said after Charlamagne called him broke and a liar. “If we was on the street right now and you were talking like that, I would have f***ed you up. What I’m saying is when you interrupt me and you say certain things, where I’m from, the masculine man will f*** you up.”