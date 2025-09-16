Cardi B Taps Janet Jackson, Tyla and Selena Gomez For ‘Am I the Drama?’ Album

Cardi B reveals the star-studded feature list for her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, set for release on September 19.

The Bronx rapper has been busy rolling out the new project over the past several weeks, which saw her taking to the streets to sell physical CDs and vinyls. Cardi B shared the star-studded lineup on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, giving her fans a glimpse of some big collaborations coming.

In her post, Cardi B shared that Janet Jackson, Tyla, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker are among the guest list. There are reports that Cash Cobain will also be featured on the album. She has yet to reveal the tracklist for the project.

So far, we know that Cardi B released two singles off the album, “Imaginary Playerz,” which samples Jay-Z’s classic, “Imaginary Players,” and “Outside,” which is a song in which she took shots at her soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset. In the coming days, she will be taking to the streets of Atlanta, Long Beach, CA, and Cypress, TX, after stepping out in New York City for a meet-and-greet.

Cardi B appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” yesterday, where she opened up about the pressure she feels to release the album following the massive success of her 2018 debut project, “Invasion of Privacy.”

WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA? ???Am I The Drama is out September 19th pic.twitter.com/3AYtw17Ahv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 15, 2025

“I feel because it was completed, it was completely completed,” Bardi said. “I was like, this is what was missing out there. I feel like I touched on everything I wanted to touch, and I was like, I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more.”

Cardi B also shared that she has been hitting the gym and taking dance classes in preparation for her first world tour in years. The tour details will be announced after the album release and will likely start in the spring of 2026.

In a recent interview, Cardi B opened up about the competitive nature of female rappers currently in the game. She has worked with a number of them in recent years, admitting that she has had to hold some of her female rapper collaborators back from saying certain things in songs.