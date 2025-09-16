Cam’ron Blasts Adrien Broner After Booting Him For Hitting On Stat Baby

Cam’ron was forced to take drastic actions against Adrien Broner for hitting on Stat Baby during his appearance on “It Is What It Is” podcast.

In case you see Cam’ron and Mase’s podcast trending on social media today, it is for this reason. During his appearance on “It Is What It Is,” Broner became a bit rowdy when he started hitting on female host Stat Baby. Cam’ron asked him to stop doing it, but he didn’t listen and persisted.

According to Broner’s own words, he was “mesmerized” by her and continuously complimented her. The problem is that it wasn’t the right place to shoot his shot, and Cam had to remove him from the show.

“Alright, hey, we’re gonna have to ask you to go, my n****,” the New York rapper told Broner, who pleaded not to be kicked off the show. “I asked you the first time. I don’t have no problems with you, but I’mma pay you for your time. But you can’t violate, bro. I told you that.”

“If you want to wait for us outside, you could. But I’m not going to sit and not value your time neither,” Cam continues. “I just needed you for entertainment for the show.”

Adrien Broner has not yet addressed the tense situation after his removal from the show. The boxer is no stranger to controversies outside of the ring. He went viral last month for shooting his shots at Sexyy Red after she revealed that she is single.

Cam’ron kicks Adrien Broner off the “It Is What It Is” show for trying to flirt with Treasure Wilson while her boyfriend was present. pic.twitter.com/JCYtCJ3tJe — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 16, 2025

As for Cam’ron, he has other personal issues going on that he has been dealing with. In his recent interview on the Roc Solid podcast, Cam addresses his ongoing beef with his The Diplomats co-founder Jim Jones. According to Cam, it’s unlikely that they will ever be friends again.

“The reunions and arguments and fighting, it’s been 15 years,” Cam’ron said. “The run was only seven years. We got 15 years of disputes longer than the run. The run was seven years! We’ll get together here and there, this, that, and the third.”

Cam continues, “I’m never going to say never. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it’s 15 years old, and the run was seven years old. I don’t know if it can ever go right, you know?”

Should Cam’ron and Jim Jones make another attempt to reconcile their differences?