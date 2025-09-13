Metro Boomin Responds To Fan Blaming Him For Drake and Future’s Beef

Metro Boomin isn’t in the mood to take blame for the beef between friends Drake and Future.

Last year, we saw Drake beefing with a large segment of hip-hop, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and more, in what we’re now calling hip-hop Armageddon. Some fans have been blaming Metro Boomin in part at least, for the beef with Drizzy and Future.

Now with the Young Thug leaked jail calls fiasco, fans are again going after Metro Boomin, accusing him of instigating Future to diss his longtime collaborator and friend Drake on the album, We Don’t Trust You. Prior to the album’s release last March, the Toronto rapper and the producer had a heated exchange on social media.

Joe Budden revealed on his podcast in the fall of last year that Drake allegedly told Metro Boomin to get over his mother’s death, and that’s what caused their falling out. Boomin also shared a tweet, which he later deleted, questioning why Drizzy’s album won Rap Album of the Year. The “God’s Plan” rapper later addressed the tweet in a video after unfollowing the producer on Instagram.

“To the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters,” Drizzy said. “You guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Honestly, look in my eyes; you guys want to do something? That’s what I thought.”

It turns out that some fans haven’t forgiven Metro Boomin and are still blaming him for allegedly being the catalyst of the beef against Drake. “Ur f***s the reason we ain’t getting no more pluto and drizzy f*** your day,” one fan wrote to Boomin on X, formerly Twitter. The producer quickly responded, writing, “cry me a river f*** boy [crying emoji].”

It seems Metro Boomin is not taking the blame for one of the most unfortunate beefs in modern rap. However, Young Thug recently claimed that he got Drake and Future on the phone to make peace. It remains unclear if he manages to get the two rappers to put the feud behind them.

Drake is currently rolling out his ICEMAN album, due sometime this fall. There are no signs of a collaboration with Future on the project.