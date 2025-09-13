Drake Shares Why He’s Had Such A Lengthy Run In Hip-Hop In Jab At Critics

Drake says his lengthy run in hip-hop might have something to do with the fact that he doesn’t care about other artists not liking his music.

The 6 God is getting ready to release his ICEMAN album, and already there are chatters from some of his usual critics that his new music isn’t as good as some of his past bangers. Drake shared that most of his music is made for his female fans and the women in the clubs.

The Toronto rapper both produced and appeared in the new docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy, where he shared his thoughts on other artists’ commentary on his music. He noted that most of his music is made for women in clubs like Magic City and not for other artists to listen to. “I make my music for those girls,” he shared.

Over the years, we’ve seen Joe Budden, a former rapper who turned podcast host, heavily criticize Drake’s music, and we’ve seen others like Rick Ross calling the Canadian rapper’s music trash.

“I care so little about, you know, another artist that someone might respect not liking my music, I don’t give a f***,” Drake said. “I think, maybe that’s why I’ve been here so long. Probably because I only care about them.” Drake has been at the top of his game in rap for 16 years this year.

Drake also laughed off questions about his love life and how many strippers he has been with. The rapper is no stranger among some famous ladies in the game, some of whom have either been in the club seen or famous in other areas of the celebrity world.

This is not the first time that Drake has spoken out about his critics in rap this year. In his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff, he accused some artists of coordinating with folks in the media about what narrative to shape about his new music.

“When I’m dropping an album, they have phone calls, like media phone calls deciding what stance so-and-so is gonna take within the first hour or within the first three hours or within the first 12 hours so that this person doesn’t overlap with this person,” Drizzy said. “‘Well, I’m gonna say that I hate the album. I don’t know what it’s gonna bring yet but I’m gonna take this stance.'”

Still, the OVO rapper didn’t mention anyone by name.