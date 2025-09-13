Diddy Accuses NBC Of Rushing His Documentary In $100m Defamation Lawsuit

Diddy says NBC knowingly spreads false allegations against him by rushing the documentary, Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy.

Following his mixed verdict in a New York federal court in July, Diddy has been aggressively fighting the numerous civil cases against him and has even filed one of his own. The Bad Boy Records founder is suing NBCUniversal and Peacock for defamation in a $100 million lawsuit. He says the documentary falsely connected him to serious allegations of extortion via hidden cameras and sex trafficking of minors.

You can recall that Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering by a jury. However, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, which he is now trying to fight. The not guilty verdicts might be helping him in his legal fights involving his civil cases.

In new court documents, Diddy’s attorneys argued that the media giant and the producer behind the documentary admitted that they rushed the film and knowingly spread fake allegations against him. According to a report by AllHipHop, the attorneys say NBC was trying to overtake competitors in rushing to release the Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy documentary. The rap mogul’s legal team accused the network of prioritizing speed over accuracy, and he wants a cool $100 million for his troubles.

The legal complaint pointed out specifically a quote from Ample Entertainment co-founder Ari Mark to The Hollywood Reporter. Mark reportedly stated, “It’s really competitive and I think that is why it wasn’t enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There’s no time, and this was an extremely fast turnaround.”

In the original filing of the lawsuit in February this year, Diddy’s lawyers pointed out concerning allegations in the documentary, including sexual assaults involving minors and murders. The attorneys stated in the complaint that the documentary allegedly tarnished the rap mogul’s reputation and impacted public perception of him before his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Diddy also updated his trial’s verdict in the revised documents filed in court. The Bad Boy Records founder is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3. Despite the two guilty verdicts being the lesser of the charges against him, he still faces years behind bars.

In the meantime, Diddy is being held without bond pending his sentencing.